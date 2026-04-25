HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Punjab Police Nab Gangster Arzoo Bishnoi's Associate

Punjab Police Nab Gangster Arzoo Bishnoi's Associate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 25, 2026 12:08 IST

x

Punjab Police have successfully apprehended an associate of notorious gangster Arzoo Bishnoi, wanted in connection with a murder case and linked to an inter-state criminal network.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points

  • Punjab Police arrest an associate of gangster Arzoo Bishnoi.
  • The arrested individual was wanted in a Rajasthan murder case.
  • A .32 bore pistol and live cartridges were recovered during the arrest.
  • The Anti-Gangster Task Force Punjab made the arrest.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the linkages in the case.

Punjab Police on Saturday said they have arrested an associate of gangster Arzoo Bishnoi.

Arrest Details and Weapon Recovery

The accused, whose identity has not yet been disclosed by police, was wanted in a murder case in Rajasthan and carried a bounty on his arrest.

 

In an X post, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, "In a major breakthrough, Anti-Gangster Task Force Punjab apprehends an associate of gangster Arzoo Bishnoi (Lawrence gang) linked to an inter-state criminal network, and recovers one .32 bore pistol with 3 live cartridges."

Yadav said an investigation is underway to establish the forward and backward linkages in the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai Police Request Custody of Anmol Bishnoi in Connection to Mumbai Cases
Mumbai Police Request Custody of Anmol Bishnoi in Connection to Mumbai Cases
Madhya Pradesh Police Bust Gang Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Aide
Madhya Pradesh Police Bust Gang Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Aide
Foreign-based gangster among 2 booked in AAP leader's murder case
Foreign-based gangster among 2 booked in AAP leader's murder case
Moosewala murder: Punjab police to question gangster Bishnoi
Moosewala murder: Punjab police to question gangster Bishnoi
Bishnoi gang claims responsibility of Moosewala's murder: Punjab DGP
Bishnoi gang claims responsibility of Moosewala's murder: Punjab DGP

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 2

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

webstory image 3

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

VIDEOS

New Zealand express concerns over Iran nuclear ambitions0:32

New Zealand express concerns over Iran nuclear ambitions

Kajol Spotted at Mumbai Airport with Mom Tanuja1:11

Kajol Spotted at Mumbai Airport with Mom Tanuja

Iran FM arrives in Pakistan, raises hopes for US peace talks0:38

Iran FM arrives in Pakistan, raises hopes for US peace talks

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO