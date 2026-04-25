Punjab Police Nab Gangster Arzoo Bishnoi's Associate

Punjab Police have successfully apprehended an associate of notorious gangster Arzoo Bishnoi, wanted in connection with a murder case and linked to an inter-state criminal network.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points Punjab Police arrest an associate of gangster Arzoo Bishnoi.

The arrested individual was wanted in a Rajasthan murder case.

A .32 bore pistol and live cartridges were recovered during the arrest.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force Punjab made the arrest.

An investigation is underway to determine the linkages in the case.

Punjab Police on Saturday said they have arrested an associate of gangster Arzoo Bishnoi.

Arrest Details and Weapon Recovery

The accused, whose identity has not yet been disclosed by police, was wanted in a murder case in Rajasthan and carried a bounty on his arrest.

In an X post, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, "In a major breakthrough, Anti-Gangster Task Force Punjab apprehends an associate of gangster Arzoo Bishnoi (Lawrence gang) linked to an inter-state criminal network, and recovers one .32 bore pistol with 3 live cartridges."

Yadav said an investigation is underway to establish the forward and backward linkages in the case.