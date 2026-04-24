Madhya Pradesh Police Bust Gang Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Aide

Madhya Pradesh police have successfully dismantled an organised extortion gang with links to Lawrence Bishnoi's associate, arresting key members and uncovering their network.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Madhya Pradesh police busted an organised gang linked to Lawrence Bishnoi's associate in an extortion case.

The accused extorted money via WhatsApp, sending videos of the victim's residence to create fear.

Key accused Anand Mishra, connected to Harry Boxer, financed and directed the extortion operation.

Accused J P Dara provided logistical and financial support to the gang and has been arrested.

Police investigation aims to uncover the gang's wider network and activities.

Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday said they have busted an organised gang with connections to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's associate.

A joint operation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Special Task Force (STF) led to the arrest of three key accused in an extortion case registered under the Kolar Road police station area, a police statement said.

Extortion Tactics And Arrests

According to police, the accused demanded money from the complainant via WhatsApp calls and sent videos of his residence after secretly surveying it to create fear.

During the probe, Nirmal Tiwari, a resident of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on April 16 for allegedly conducting reconnaissance and filming the video.

Interrogation revealed that the main accused Anand Mishra, arrested from Banda, had financed and directed the operation, a statement said.

Connection To Lawrence Bishnoi's Aide

Deputy Inspector General Rahul Kumar Lodha told PTI that investigation suggest that Mishra was connected to Harry Boxer (Hari Chandra).

"He was continuously talking to Harry Boxer. This is Mishra's first crime in MP. We are gathering information regarding Harry," the police officer said.

Harry Boxer is a key aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Further Investigation Underway

Mishra, who was attempting to flee to Nepal to evade arrest, was apprehended on April 20. Another accused, J P Dara from Bikaner in Rajasthan, was found to have provided logistical and financial support to the gang and has also been arrested.

Police said further interrogation of the accused was likely to yield information about the gang's wider network and activities.

Lawrence Bishnoi is an Indian gangster involved in numerous criminal cases. Bishnoi has been in the news for his alleged involvement in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Bishnoi's gang has a significant presence in several states across India.