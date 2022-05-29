News
Bishnoi gang claims responsibility of Moosewala's murder: Punjab DGP

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 29, 2022 23:28 IST
Punjab police chief VK Bhawra on Sunday said that the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was involved in Sidhu Moosewala's murder.

IMAGE: Sidhu Moosewala. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gang member Lucky has taken responsibility for the murder, said Bhara adding a special investigation team has been formed to investigate the matter.

 

Bhawra also informed that Moose Wala had a private bulletproof car and two police commandos, which he did not take along today.

Addressing a press conference, the Punjab DGP said, "Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder. Lucky, a member of the gang has taken responsibility from Canada. Three weapons were used."

"He had four commandos from Punjab police out of which two were taken back but he was having two commandos which Moosewala didn't take along with him on Sunday. Sidhu Moosewala had a private bulletproof car that he didn't take with him," he added.

"After leaving his home, when Sidhu Moosewala was driving his car along with two others in Mansa district, two cars came from front and firing took place. He was injured and was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead. It seems like an inter-gang rivalry," said Bhawra.

He further said that on the orders of the Chief Minister Bagwant Mann, the inspector general of the range has been directed to form a special investigation team to probe the case.

"SSP Mansa and SSP Bathinda have been deployed there. ADG law and order has mobilised additional forces," Bhawra said.

Moosewala, who was shot at in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday, was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, civil surgeon, Mansa Hospital.

The Congress leader was shot at by unknown people earlier today.

The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the assembly elections.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
