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Delhi Police Arrest Alleged Shooter Linked To Dubai Gangster

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 18, 2026 17:39 IST

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Delhi Police have arrested an alleged shooter with links to a Dubai-based gangster, wanted in connection with an extortion case involving a medical store firing.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested Chirag alias Sachin, linked to the Naveen Dabas gang, for alleged extortion activities.
  • Chirag was wanted in connection with a firing incident at a medical store in Jhajjar.
  • The firing was allegedly carried out on the instructions of gangster Naveen Dabas, who is believed to be operating from Dubai.
  • Chirag came in contact with the gangster through social media with the help of a friend.

An alleged shooter linked to the Naveen Dabas alias Jora gang was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell from Rohini with a semi-automatic pistol and four bullets, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Chirag alias Sachin (22), a resident of Haryana's Sonipat district, was wanted in connection with a firing incident at a medical store in Jhajjar allegedly carried out for extortion, he said.

 

Gangster's Dubai Connection

According to the police, Chirag was an active associate of gangster Naveen Dabas alias Jora, who is believed to be operating from Dubai.

"Chirag, along with his associates Mohit alias Chand and Jatin, allegedly opened fire at the medical store in Jhajjar on May 5 on the instructions of Jora. After the firing, the gangster threatened the store owner over phone and demanded extortion money," the officer said.

Investigation and Arrest Details

Following the incident, the Haryana Police registered a case and launched further investigation into the matter.

The Special Cell said it had taken up the matter as it involved organised gang operations linked to extortion activities. Based on specific inputs about the movement of one of the shooters in Rohini, a team laid a trap and apprehended Chirag on May 12.

Accused's Background

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had studied till class 10 and earlier worked at a general store in Kharkhoda. He later came in contact with the gangster through social media with the help of his friend Mohit, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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