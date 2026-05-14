Extortion Gang Busted In Dehradun, Three Arrested

Dehradun police have successfully apprehended three individuals involved in an extortion plot, who threatened a local businessman with false criminal charges unless he paid them Rs 25 lakh.

Key Points Three gang members arrested in Dehradun for allegedly trying to extort Rs 25 lakh from a businessman.

The gang threatened to implicate the businessman and his family in false criminal cases.

Dehradun police formed a special team under 'Operation Prahar' to investigate the organised crime.

Police recovered cash, a mobile phone, and digital evidence related to the extortion conspiracy.

The accused confessed to trying to coerce the businessman into paying the large sum.

Three members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 25 lakh from a businessman by threatening to implicate him in false criminal cases, police said on Thursday.

The Rishikesh police said they apprehended mastermind Anuj Goyal and his two associates on Wednesday following a complaint by businessman Atul Gupta.

Gupta alleged that the gang threatened to frame him and his family in false murder attempt and robbery cases if he refused to pay them.

'Operation Prahar' Leads to Arrests

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun directed the formation of a special team under 'Operation Prahar' to probe the alleged organised crime.

The team used technical surveillance and WhatsApp chat records to track the suspects.

Evidence Recovered in Extortion Case

The police recovered Rs 1,83,500 in cash, a mobile phone, and digital evidence related to the conspiracy.

The recovered cash was identified as part of the extortion money collected from Gupta, they said.

Accused Identified and Confess

The arrested were identified as Anuj Goyal (52), Shubham Chauhan (29) and Aditya Lodhi (24).

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he was trying to coerce him into paying the large sum, the police said.

Charges Filed Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The police registered the case under sections 318-4 (cheating), 308-3 (extortion), and 3-5 (joint criminal actions) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigators confirmed that the group used WhatsApp calls and messages to issue threats, they added.