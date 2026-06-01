Odisha Police Smash Gambling Ring Near Chhattisgarh Border

Odisha Police dismantled a gambling operation in Sundargrah, arresting 26 individuals and seizing significant assets, while also cracking down on illegal IPL betting activities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Odisha Police busted a gambling racket in Sundargrah district near the Chhattisgarh border, leading to 26 arrests.

Police seized over Rs 11 lakh in cash, along with vehicles and mobile phones from the gambling site.

A shop owner was arrested for involvement in illegal IPL betting operations in the Kuarmunda area.

The arrested shop owner admitted to cash transactions of approximately Rs 7 lakh related to IPL betting.

Authorities are currently searching for three additional individuals connected to the IPL betting case.

The Odisha Police busted a gambling racket in an area bordering Chhattisgarh in Sundargrah district and arrested 26 people involved in such an illegal activity, an officer said on Monday.

Gambling Den Raid and Arrests

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the Jamjharia forest near the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border on Sunday night and apprehended the accused, Sundargarh SP Amritpal Kaur said.

"We also seized Rs 11.16 lakh in cash, nine two-wheelers carrying numbers of the two states, three four-wheelers, and 31 mobile phones," the SP told reporters.

The investigation is in progress to ascertain the involvement of any other persons, Kaur said.

IPL Betting Operation Uncovered

The police also arrested a shop owner in Sundargrah district for allegedly being involved in betting centred on T20 cricket matches of the Indian Premier League, and were conducting searches for three more persons, she added.

"The IPL betting was being conducted from a shop in Kuarmunda area under the Biramitrapur Police Station limits. The shop owner informed us about the involvement of three other persons," Kaur said.

During the interrogation, the arrested person admitted that a cash transaction of nearly Rs 7 lakh was made, she said.

"Soon we will seize the money and arrest the persons involved in the case," the SP added.