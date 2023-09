Guess How Many G20 Meetings PM Will Have

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi will hold over 15 meetings with visiting leaders between Friday, September 8, 2023, and Sunday, September 10, 2023 during the G20 summit in Delhi.

IMAGE: Security posted outside the Bharat Mandapam, venue for the G20 Summit. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Modi will meet with United States President Joe Biden and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Lok Kalyan Marg, the prime ministerial residence, on Friday. He will also meet Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Friday.

On Saturday, he will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (who is wearing an eye patch after hurting his eye during a fall when jogging) and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who danced on her arrival at Delhi airport on Friday morning.

Modi will have a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday.

The prime minister will also have a pull-aside meeting with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

He will also meet Comoros President Azali Assoumani, Turkiye President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union, Brazilian President Lula and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu.

There is no word if Modi will meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who will represent his country instead of President Xi Jinping who will miss his first G20 Summit after being anointed China's leader in 2012.