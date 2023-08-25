News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » After BRICS, Putin to skip G20 summit in Delhi as well

After BRICS, Putin to skip G20 summit in Delhi as well

Source: PTI
August 25, 2023 17:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not personally attend the G20 summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced in Moscow on Friday.

IMAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a televised address in Moscow, June 24, 2023. Photograph: Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via Reuters

"No, the president has no such plans,” the official Tass news agency quoted the Kremlin spokesman as saying.

 

The format of Putin's participation would be determined later, Peskov said.

Putin did not personally attend the just-concluded BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. He was represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

President Putin decided against attending the first in-person BRICS summit after Covid-19 as the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him in March over an alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia.

South Africa is an ICC signatory and was expected to help in Putin's arrest if he was present in the country. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Joe Biden to visit India next month for G20 summit
Joe Biden to visit India next month for G20 summit
Doval on Ukraine: Must respect territorial integrity
Doval on Ukraine: Must respect territorial integrity
Is Putin Really A Tough Guy?
Is Putin Really A Tough Guy?
Dream Girl 2 Review
Dream Girl 2 Review
'Elated to see him seal a Candidates berth'
'Elated to see him seal a Candidates berth'
Microsoft unveils blueprint for India on AI governance
Microsoft unveils blueprint for India on AI governance
Manipur violence: SC transfers CBI cases to Assam
Manipur violence: SC transfers CBI cases to Assam
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Prigozhin made mistakes: Putin on Wagner chief's death

Prigozhin made mistakes: Putin on Wagner chief's death

Plane carrying Wagner chief crashes, all 10 killed

Plane carrying Wagner chief crashes, all 10 killed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances