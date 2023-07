Glimpses of the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam -- the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre complex, which will host the G20 summit in September -- at the India Trade Promotion Organisation complex which Prime Minister Narendra D Modi inaugurated on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the Bharat Mandapam. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: External views of the Bharat Mandapam, here and below.

IMAGE: Art at the Bharat Mandapam, here and below.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com