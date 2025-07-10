HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
From joy to grief: IAF pilot's family mourns a month after son's birth

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 10, 2025 20:02 IST

Squadron Leader Lokendra Singh Sindhu, one of the two Indian Air Force pilots who were killed in a crash of a Jaguar fighter jet near Churu in Rajasthan on Wednesday, had become father a month ago and the family in Haryana had been in celebration mode before the tragedy struck.

IMAGE: A view of the spot where an IAF Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed during a routine training mission near Churu, Rajasthan, July 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sindhu, hailing from Kheri Sadh village in Haryana's Rohtak, spoke with his family through a video call on Tuesday evening and just hours before the incident took place, he exchanged messages with his family, enquiring about general welfare.

Some of Sindhu's family members, who spoke to reporters in Rohtak on Thursday, said the family was celebrating the birth of the pilot's son who was born exactly a month ago on June 10, but no one knew what fate had in store.

 

Flight Lieutenant Rishiraj Singh (23) was the other IAF pilot who was killed in the crash on Wednesday morning.

After the incident, the IAF said a court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

A function had been organised by Sindhu's family on June 30 in connection with the birth of his child which he had attended. He rejoined the duty the next day, his family members said.

His grandfather Balwan Singh said Sindhu leaves behind his wife, a month-old son, a brother, a sister, his parents and grandparents.

"He has one child, who turned one month old on July 10," Singh said.

"We shared a good bond and all those memories are flashing back now," said his grandfather about Sindhu.

Sindhu's brother Gyanendra said that when he came to know about the jet crash through the media he called up his brother-in-law in Nashik, who is a wing commander.

Praising Sindhu and expressing pride for him, Gyanendra said that his brother ensured that the ill-fated jet was taken away from any civilian population on the ground.

"He tried to take it to a safe place to avoid human casualties, but in doing so the aircraft lost height and he could not eject from it," Gyanendra said.

"He was very skilful and his reflections were very sharp....," he said.

"I spoke to him a day before over video call. It was his niece's birthday and everyone was celebrating," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
