Sukhoi, Mirage fighter jets crash in MP

Two fighter planes of the Indian Air Force -- Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 -- crashed in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police officials said.

Morena Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri confirmed the crash.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Adarsh Katiyar told PTI that the cause of the crash is not clear yet.

"It is not clear whether the planes collided against each other or not," he said.

The IAF court of inquiry to establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not. The Su-30 had two pilots, while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash. Initial reports suggest two pilots are safe, while an IAF chopper reaching the location of the third pilot soon, defence sources told news agency ANI.

Two pilots ejected safely, but the third one is missing, he said.

Sources said that the two IAF fighter jets had taken off from the Gwalior airport before they met with the accident.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet, "The news of the crash of Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Air Force near Kolaras in Morena is very sad. I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force in quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe."