Home  » News » Two IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj

Two IAF pilots killed in Jaguar trainer aircraft crash in Raj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 09, 2025 17:01 IST

Two pilots of the Indian Air Force were killed on Wednesday morning in a crash of a Jaguar trainer aircraft near Churu in Rajasthan.

IMAGE: The site where IAF Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed in Churu, Rajasthan, July 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

The IAF said a court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

"An IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan, today," it said in a brief statement.

 

"Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident. No damage to any civil property has been reported," it said.

The IAF said it "deeply regrets" the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief. "A court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," it said.

Earlier, Rajasthan police officials said the jet crashed at around 1.25 pm.

The aircraft crashed in an agricultural field in Bhanoda village around 1.25 pm, SHO of Rajaldesar, Kamlesh, added. He said human body parts were found near the crash site.

Shortly after the crash, locals rushed to the site and found burning debris.

The police from Rajaldesar and Ratangarh, fire brigade officials and ambulances were rushed in, and the area was cordoned off.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma have expressed grief over the incident.

"Sad news of the crash of an Indian Air Force plane in Ratangarh area of Churu district has been received. Immediately after the incident, the administration is in alert mode and instructions have been given to the officials for relief and rescue work," Sharma posted on X and prayed for the peace of the departed souls.

The governor also expressed condolences over the deaths.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
