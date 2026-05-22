Fresh outrage as Tamil anthem pushed to third spot again

A political row has erupted in Tamil Nadu after the state government allegedly disrespected the Tamil anthem by repeatedly placing it third in official ceremonies, sparking criticism from opposition parties.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administers the oath of office to newly incuted ministers at the swearing-in ceremony, at Bharathiar Mandapam, Lok Bhavan, in Chennai on Thursday. Photograph: @lokbhavan_tn X/ANI Photo

Key Points The Tamil Nadu government faces criticism for repeatedly placing the Tamil anthem third in official ceremonies.

Opposition parties accuse the government of disrespecting Tamil cultural protocols and prioritising the national song.

DMK alleges the TVK government is under pressure from the Governor, accusing him of being a 'BJP man'.

MDMK insists 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' should always be sung first at state government events.

BJP leader advises TVK to be cautious after allying with Congress, citing Congress's 'power hunger'.

Fresh political friction has erupted in Tamil Nadu following today's cabinet swearing-in ceremony, where the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was once again played third during an official ceremony.

This marks the third consecutive occasion where the Tamil anthem has been placed third in the protocol order, triggering fresh criticism and political reactions across the state regarding the government's failure to uphold regional ceremonial traditions.

Opposition Condemns Anthem Protocol

The opposition had earlier also raised the issue when the national song 'Vande Mataram' was accorded priority during the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet ministers on Thursday and earlier during Vijay's swearing-in as the chief minister.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi called it an act of disrespecting the state song and questioned the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam over 'silence' on the incident.

'The TVK government had stated that 'such a thing will not happen again,' so why is it now maintaining silence despite witnessing this?' Kanimozhi wrote on X.

DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan alleged that the TVK government was under pressure from the Governor, Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, whom he accused of being the 'BJP's man'.

Elangovan said, "They (Tamil Nadu government) have no control. They are under pressure from the Governor, who is a BJP man. They will disrespect Tamil and the practices in Tamil Nadu."

DMK Alleges Disregard For Tamil Language

DMK leader R S Bharathi also levelled sharp criticism against the state government, alleging that the current administration showed a disregard for the Tamil language and its cultural protocols.

Speaking to ANI, the DMK leader claimed that the opposition parties had raised valid concerns, but the government had repeatedly ignored them.

The DMK leader connected the current row to the party's long-standing ideological opposition to the imposition of Hindi. He framed the party's stance as a historical necessity rather than a recent political pivot.

MDMK Calls For Anthem Protocol Change

Echoing similar thoughts, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Vaiko asserted that 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' should be sung first at state government events, followed by the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana.'

"First, the 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' must be sung, and then the national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana,' should be sung. This is what we have been firmly emphasising. I strongly urge the Tamil Nadu government not to permit, under any circumstances, the introduction or singing of this controversial 'Vande Mataram' at Tamil Nadu government functions," he said.

Vaiko added, "The Governor is organising these events, and since they are connected to his office, he has acted in this manner. But in functions conducted by the Tamil Nadu government, such incidents should not occur. Every time this issue has been raised, I have said the same thing, and I continue to say the same now as well."

BJP Responds To Criticism

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan hit back at the criticism and advised the TVK to be cautious after allying with Congress.

The BJP leader said, "The only motto of Congress is power hunger. Because of this, they have joined TVK, and TVK should be cautious about the alliance."

Earlier, after the national song took precedence during Vijay's swearing-in, Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna had claimed that the Tamil invocation song 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' was pushed to third during Chief Minister Vijay's swearing-in ceremony because of "a new circular from the Union government" and affirmed that this practice will no longer be followed in the state.