Home  » News » Fresh gunfight in Akhnoor as security forces close in on 2 terrorists

Fresh gunfight in Akhnoor as security forces close in on 2 terrorists

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 29, 2024 08:43 IST
A fresh gunfight erupted in a village in the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region on Tuesday morning as security forces made a push for a final assault against two terrorists holed up in the area, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel keep vigil during the search operation following the attack on the Indian Army convoy, at Battal area, in Akhnoor on Monday, October 28, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

One of the three terrorists who fired at an army ambulance that was part of a convoy moving near the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday morning was killed by the evening in an operation launched by the special forces and NSG commandos.

 

A couple of deafening explosions followed by an intense firing on Tuesday broke the overnight lull when security forces closed in on the terrorists hiding near the Assan temple in Jogwan village in Khour, the officials said.

A four-year-old valiant Army dog, Phantom, died after being hit by a bullet during the operation.

In a first, the Army has also pressed its four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles for surveillance and strengthening the cordon around the attack site, while helicopters and drones were also deployed to locate the hiding terrorists.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
