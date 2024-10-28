News
Home  » News » J-K: Terrorists fire at Army vehicle in Akhnoor, search op on

J-K: Terrorists fire at Army vehicle in Akhnoor, search op on

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 28, 2024 10:04 IST
An army vehicle was fired upon in the Battal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor, said Army officials on Monday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

No injury or causality was reported in the incident, the Army officials added.

A search operation was launched on Monday morning in the Akhnoor sector near the border with Pakistan following reports of the presence of three terrorists in the area, security officials said.

 

The presence of the heavily armed terrorists was reported by the villagers near Assan temple in the Bhattal area of Khour, they said.

Officials said that a few gunshots were heard in the forward village when an Army ambulance was passing through.

Army troops along with the police have cordoned off the village and adjoining areas and an operation is underway to trace and neutralise the terrorists who are believed to have infiltrated from across the border, the officials said.

-- with ANI inputs

