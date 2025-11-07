HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fresh FIR against Partha Pawar's biz partner in Pune land deal row

Fresh FIR against Partha Pawar's biz partner in Pune land deal row

Source: PTI
November 07, 2025 19:19 IST

A day after an offence was registered against three people, including Digvijay Patil, business partner of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, in a Rs 300 crore land deal, another FIR was registered on Friday against Patil, Shital Tejwani and suspended revenue official Suryakant Yewale.

IMAGE: Parth Pawar, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son. Photograph: ANI Photo

The fresh First Information Report for alleged misappropriation, cheating and forgery was registered at Khadak police station in Pune city on a complaint of a naib (deputy) tehsildar, said district collector Jitendra Dudi.

This case was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing, a police official said.

 

"On Thursday, the Inspector General of Registrar's office registered an offence against Patil, Tejwani and sub-registrar R B Taru for misappropriation and cheating (at Bawdhan police station). Another offence was registered today against tehsildar Yewale, Patil and Tejwani based on our complaint. During a preliminary inquiry, we found the suspended tehsildar's role in illegally allowing the transfer of land though it was owned by the government," collector Dudi said.

According to the FIR, Yewale was known for facilitating illegal transfer of government land to private individuals.

"In this case, in order to take possession of the land (located in Pune's Mundhwa area), Patil submitted an application to Yewale....Yewale illegally issued notices to the occupants to vacate the land. This shows that he is habitual in misusing his powers," said the FIR.

The same FIR also named six others involved in another controversial deal involving land in Bopodi near Pune.

Though the records showed that this land belonged to the state agriculture department, Yewale allegedly passed an order which declared five private individuals having ownership rights over it, the FIR stated.

On Thursday, a Rs 300 crore deal for the sale of 40 acres of government land in Mundhwa to Amadea Enterprises LLP -- in which Ajit Pawar's son Parth is a partner -- came under the scanner, as it was alleged that the land could not have been sold without the government's permission.

It was also alleged that the stamp duty on the transaction was waived, causing further loss to the exchequer. Shital Tejwani, who held the power of attorney on behalf of the 272 persons shown as `owners', allegedly executed the sale.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
