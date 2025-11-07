HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
This is theft by govt: Rahul slams Modi's silence on Pune land deal row

Source: PTI
November 07, 2025 16:45 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that government land in Maharashtra worth Rs 1,800 crore which was reserved for Dalits was sold to a company linked to a state minister's son and claimed that this "land theft" is done by the government, which was formed through "vote theft".

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi interacts during a public meeting for the Bihar assembly election at Kasba, in Purnia, Bihar, November 6, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a post on X, Gandhi questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the deal asking whether it is because his government rests on those very people who "usurp" the rights of Dalits and the deprived.

The Rs 300-crore land deal in Pune involving a firm linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth was embroiled in charges of irregularities and set off a political row on Thursday, prompting the government to order a high-level probe.

 

In Maharashtra, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha alleged that government land of Rs 1800 crore, which was reserved for Dalits, was sold to the company of the minister's son for just Rs 300 crore.

"On top of that, the stamp duty was also waived on the land deal - meaning not only is it a robbery, but a waiver on the legal stamp duty too," he alleged.

"This is 'land theft' by that government, which itself was formed through 'vote theft'. They know that no matter how much they 'loot', they will return to power by 'stealing' votes again," the Congress leader alleged.

"No regard for democracy, nor for the public, nor for the rights of Dalits."

"Modi ji, your silence speaks volumes. Are you staying silent for this reason, because your government rests only on those very looters who usurp the rights of Dalits and the deprived?" Gandhi asked.

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the issue was "prima facie serious" and he had sought information from relevant departments, Ajit Pawar insisted he was in no way connected to the controversial deal.

The Opposition slammed the ruling Mahayuti comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Ajit Pawar's Nationalit Congress Party and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and demanded a judicial inquiry even as a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against three persons in the case.

The government has suspended a sub-registrar and set up a high-level committee to investigate alleged irregularities in the land deal.

Parth Pawar is yet to respond to the allegations.

According to an official, 40 acre of 'Mahar Vatan' land belonging to the government in Pune's upmarket Mundhwa area was sold to a private firm, Amadea Enterprises LLP, represented by its partner Digvijay Amarsinh Patil, for Rs 300 crore, and the stamp duty on it was waived.

Parth Pawar is also a partner in the firm, the official said.

