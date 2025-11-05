'Uddhav Should Not Join Hands With Raj Thackeray'

'Raj Thackeray is working at the behest of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.'

IMAGE: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his first cousin Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder Raj Thackeray during the November 1, 2025, protest against 'Vote Chori' in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

'

Farm activist Kishore Tiwari has resigned from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party, opposing a potential alliance between Uddhav Thackeray's party and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

Tiwari, who was removed as the party's national spokesperson in February after criticising senior leaders in a television interview, argues that the MNS' divisive politics against Hindi-speaking populations, Muslims, and minorities betrays the Opposition INDIA bloc's foundational principles.

"Uddhav Thackeray is fundamentally a decent individual, but he has become consumed by factors other than legitimate social service," Tiwari tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.

You resigned from the Shiv Sena-UBT because of concerns regarding a potential alliance with the MNS. Why do you find the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena unacceptable?

The MNS operates as a political outfit for hire. They engage in violence for hire, their workers function on a rent-seeking basis, and their ideological positioning shifts with political convenience.

Initially, Raj Thackeray (the MNS president) positioned the party against Prime Minister Modi, then aligned with him, and now they have reversed course once again. This constant repositioning reveals the absence of any genuine political conviction.

MNS' politics are fundamentally divisive and dangerous. They assault bank managers for not speaking Marathi, they attack women passengers when autorickshaw drivers fail to communicate politely, and they abruptly destroy people's livelihoods.

Most alarmingly, they have recently taken to labelling all Muslims as 'Bangladeshis' because these communities, along with Hindi-speakers and Dalits, overwhelmingly supported Uddhav Thackeray in recent (assembly and Lok Sabha) elections.

I strongly believe that Uddhav should not have joined hands with Raj Thackeray and shared a common platform.

You made serious allegations about Raj Thackeray's relationship with the BJP.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meets Raj Thackeray at the MNS chief's residence in Mumbai's Dadar area in February 2025. Photograph: Maharashtra CMO

Raj Thackeray faces ongoing investigations by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and the ED (Enforcement Directorate). Despite this, he raises his voice against Modi -- but this is mere political theatre. He (Raj Thackeray) is working at the behest of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Consider the farmers' agitation (led by former MLA Bachchu Kadu) as an example.

Fadnavis orchestrated the protests, mobilised influencers to create social media content on their mobile phones to make this protest look big, and subsequently accepted his (Kadu's) demand on the phone.

Kadu too backtracked from his agitation, thereby diluting and sidelining the real issues faced by the farmers of Maharashtra and more recently of Marathwada.

The MNS operates as an extension of this political manipulation. This is why I maintain that Raj Thackeray deliberately creates communal discord to serve the ruling establishment's interests.

The electoral mathematics are clear: Hindi-speaking voters, Muslim communities, and Dalits will no longer support any party that allies with the MNS. This undermines not only the Congress but also Sharad Pawar's faction and Uddhav Thackeray.

You mentioned writing an open letter to Uddhav Thackeray urging him not to ally with Raj Thackeray. What was the response?

They did not acknowledge my letter whatsoever. The party has essentially become a system operated by Milind Narvekar (Uddhav Thackeray's political secretary) and a coterie -- Vinayak Raut, Anil Parab, Sushma Andhare and Sanjay Raut -- who control access to the leadership.

These individuals function as gatekeepers, and political decisions are made for reasons other than ideological principles.

You were removed as Shiv Sena-UBT spokesperson in February. Was this connected to your criticism of the party leadership?

Indeed. I was expelled after criticising senior leaders in a television interview, pointing out that the old cadre was leaving the party due to these leaders' conduct.

I had publicly stated that these senior figures should be replaced with younger leadership, which drew considerable opposition.

The party had also engaged in ticket distribution practices that I found deeply troubling. There were allegations that assembly election tickets were being sold. Candidates from Ramtek and Badnera constituencies raised concerns about financial transactions for ticket allocation.

Your resignation statement mentioned protecting and promoting 'harmony and national interest.' Could you explain this further?

Maharashtra represents a unique example of communal harmony and national integration in India's history. This is the land of saints and spiritual philosophers -- from Lord Buddha to Nagarjuna, who developed the doctrine of shoonyata (emptiness) that later influenced Adi Shankaracharya's Advaita philosophy.

This region which has seen the birth and rise of the Bhakti movement based on the teachings of Sant Tukaram to Sant Dnyaneshwar has always upheld spiritual freedom over religious dogma, embracing the understanding of the universal soul.

Whether one considers the Peshwa administrative systems or the maritime trade routes extending to Trichur, Maharashtra has historically managed diverse populations with respect and accommodation. Even the Mughal empire acknowledged this tradition of pluralism. Contemporary politicians are defaming this rich heritage through divisive identity politics.

You made strong statements about various political figures. Are you concerned about the implications of such forthright criticism?

I recognise that my statements may appear provocative, but they stem from genuine frustration with systematic political hypocrisy. I am an engineer from the Government Engineering College, Amravati, affiliated with the Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, and I worked for a multinational corporation. I have studied human psychology, sociology, political science, public administration, and Constitutional law extensively.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, I conducted philosophical research as a committed follower of the Constitution.

I acknowledge that some of my language may appear intemperate, but this reflects the depth of my disappointment with the current political establishment. I am merely expressing my refusal to participate in a system that has abandoned its foundational principles.

What are your future political plans? Will you align with the BJP or continue independently?

I shall not join the Bharatiya Janata Party. While they may present themselves as ideologically consistent, they too engage in hypocrisy. Despite 15 years of substantial public support for Prime Minister Modi, there has been minimal substantive transformation in society's structural inequalities. This is fundamentally unacceptable.

You worked closely with Uddhav Thackeray. What is your assessment of his leadership?

Uddhav Thackeray is fundamentally a decent individual, but he has become consumed by factors other than legitimate social service.

Observers suggest that your resignation will weaken the India bloc and inadvertently benefit the BJP. How do you respond?

This criticism fundamentally misunderstands my position. I am not departing from Opposition politics; I am refusing to participate in the hypocrisy that undermines genuine opposition. The INDIA bloc's credibility depends upon maintaining its principles, particularly its commitment to protecting minority communities and marginalised populations. An alliance with the MNS would betray these foundational commitments.

The Shiv Sena-UBT cannot simultaneously claim to represent secularism and social justice while allying with an organisation that engages in systematic violence against Hindi-speakers, Muslims, and other minorities.

My departure is motivated by the imperative to protect genuine national harmony and integration, not by any desire to assist the BJP.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff