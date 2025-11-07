'Won't tolerate wrongdoings': Ajit Pawar on 'land scam' involving son

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that he has no connection with the alleged multi-crore land deal in Pune involving his son, Parth Pawar.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Emphasising transparency and accountability, Pawar said he 'will never support anyone flouting rules', adding that even those close to him are not exempt from following due process.

His reaction followed the Maharashtra government's initiation of a high-level inquiry into the alleged land scam.

"I only want to say that whatever reports are being run are not known to me. I have no connection with the issue. I had already clarified that I will not tolerate any wrongdoing. I will analyse the details of the case personally," Ajit Pawar told reporters on Thursday.

"I have never called any officer to benefit any of our relatives or any party worker. If anyone is doing wrong or against the set norms, I will never support them. I always abide by the rules and regulations. CM should definitely inquire into the matter and find the truth behind it. All the rules should be followed, and no one should flout the rules. Even those close to me are not allowed to surpass the rules," he added.

Meanwhile, a first information report (FIR) has been registered at Bavdhan Police Station in connection with alleged irregularities in the multi-crore land transaction.

According to the complaint filed by Santosh Ashok Hingane, Deputy District Registrar, the accused, Sheetal Kishanchand Tejwani, Digvijay Amarsingh Patil, and suspended Sub-Registrar Ravindra Balkrishna Taru, allegedly conspired to evade stamp duty worth Rs six crore during the registration of a sale deed for land in Survey No. 88, Mouje Mundhwa.

Despite official communication from the district administration dated May 9, 2025, directing payment of Rs 5.89 crore in stamp duty, the sale deed was executed without collecting the mandatory amount. The alleged act caused a major financial loss to the state exchequer.

The FIR has been filed under Sections 316(5), 318(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, read with Section 59 of the Maharashtra Stamp Act.