Four Killed In Pakistan Gold Mine Clash: What Sparked The Violence?

A deadly clash over illegal gold mining in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, highlighting the dangers associated with unregulated mining activities.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points A deadly clash erupted between two groups in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over illegal gold mining.

The violence resulted in the death of at least four people, including a 17-year-old boy.

The clash triggered intense gunfire, causing fear and panic among residents.

Authorities dispatched heavy police contingents to the area to restore order.

At least four persons were killed and several others injured in an exchange of fire between two rival groups on Monday over alleged illegal gold mining activities in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police said.

The incident occurred in the Nizam Pur area of Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Escalation of Violence in Nowshera District

The clash erupted between the two local groups, triggering intense gunfire that spread fear and panic across the area, a police official said.

Authorities confirmed that a 17-year-old boy, identified as Mehran, belonging to one group, was among those killed, according to police officials.

Police further stated that three members of the second group were also killed, while at least three others sustained injuries in the violence.

Police Response and Safety Measures

The incident occurred during illegal gold mining activities in the area, which escalated into a deadly confrontation between the two sides, police said.

Mosque announcements were made urging residents to remain indoors for their safety, while children in nearby schools were kept inside as a precautionary measure.

Heavy contingents of police was dispatched to the area.