Nine Killed In Militant Attack At Balochistan Mine

A deadly militant attack on a copper and gold mine in Balochistan, Pakistan, has resulted in the tragic death of nine workers, raising concerns about security in the region.

Photograph: Steve Marcus/Reuters

Key Points Nine workers killed in a targeted militant attack at a copper and gold mine in Balochistan, Pakistan.

The attack occurred at the Darigwan site in the Chagai district, targeting workers finishing their shift.

Security forces responded to the attack and launched a clearance operation in the area.

The mining company, National Resources Limited, affirmed its commitment to local communities and Balochistan's economy.

Nine workers were killed when militants attacked a copper and gold mine site in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, police said on Thursday.

The attack took place at the copper and gold project operated by National Resources Limited (NRL) in the Chagai district's Darigwan site on Wednesday evening, when the workers were finishing their shift, a senior police official said.

Targeted Attack At Balochistan Mine

"It was a targeted attack and carried out at a time when workers were winding up their shift," the official said.

He said that the bodies were taken to Prince Fahad Hospital in Dalbandin.

Mining Company Statement

The mining company confirmed the attack in a statement but did not mention casualties.

It said security forces, including the Frontier Corps, responded promptly, secured the area, and launched a clearance operation.

Commitment To Local Communities

The statement said the NRL remained "fully committed to the development and empowerment of local communities in Balochistan, with a strong focus on improving livelihoods and contributing to Balochistan's economy".

It said 90 per cent of its workforce at the Darigwan site comprised individuals from Balochistan.

The mining company recently reported discoveries of copper, gold, lead and zinc deposits.

This is not the first time that militants have attacked construction sites in the province, where workers mostly from other provinces were targeted.

Balochistan has seen increased militant activity in recent years, often targeting infrastructure projects and security forces. The province is strategically important due to its natural resources and location bordering Iran and Afghanistan. Such attacks can deter foreign investment and hinder economic development in the region.