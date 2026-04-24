HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Five Killed In Pakistan Over Property Disputes

Five Killed In Pakistan Over Property Disputes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 00:52 IST

x

At least five people were killed and seven injured in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to shootings allegedly related to a property dispute and longstanding animosity.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Five people killed and seven injured in separate shootings in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
  • The shootings are allegedly linked to a property dispute and longstanding enmity.
  • Incidents occurred in Khubai, Gonda and Shabqadar Bazaar in Charsadda district.
  • Police have registered cases and launched investigations into the shootings.

At least five people were killed and seven injured on Thursday in separate incidents allegedly stemming from a property dispute and longstanding enmity in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said.

Shootings In Charsadda District

The incidents occurred in the areas of Khubai, Gonda and Shabqadar Bazaar in Charsadda district where armed individuals opened fire, resulting in multiple casualties.

 

The injured were shifted to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Police Investigation Underway

Police officials from Shabqadar and Batgram stations have registered the cases and launched investigations into the incidents.

Property disputes are a common trigger for violence in many parts of Pakistan, often fuelled by weak rule of law and easy access to firearms. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bordering Afghanistan, has historically faced challenges related to security and tribal feuds.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

5 security personnel killed in Kupwara encounter
5 security personnel killed in Kupwara encounter
At least 19 soldiers, 45 terrorists killed in Pakistan
At least 19 soldiers, 45 terrorists killed in Pakistan
2 Sikh businessmen shot dead in Pakistan, PM says 'act of terror'
2 Sikh businessmen shot dead in Pakistan, PM says 'act of terror'
Three Security Personnel Killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Three Security Personnel Killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
5 terrorists killed, 2 jawans injured in encounter in Kupwara
5 terrorists killed, 2 jawans injured in encounter in Kupwara

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

webstory image 2

No Sugar! 10 Sweet But Sugar-Free Desserts

webstory image 3

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

VIDEOS

Newlyweds Cast Vote Moments After Wedding in Tiruchirappalli constituency1:20

Newlyweds Cast Vote Moments After Wedding in...

PM Modi visits Belur Math, meets saints of Ramakrishna Mission4:23

PM Modi visits Belur Math, meets saints of Ramakrishna...

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks stunning in gym outfit0:32

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks stunning in gym outfit

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO