Five Killed In Pakistan Over Property Disputes

At least five people were killed and seven injured in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to shootings allegedly related to a property dispute and longstanding animosity.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Five people killed and seven injured in separate shootings in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The shootings are allegedly linked to a property dispute and longstanding enmity.

Incidents occurred in Khubai, Gonda and Shabqadar Bazaar in Charsadda district.

Police have registered cases and launched investigations into the shootings.

At least five people were killed and seven injured on Thursday in separate incidents allegedly stemming from a property dispute and longstanding enmity in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said.

Shootings In Charsadda District

The incidents occurred in the areas of Khubai, Gonda and Shabqadar Bazaar in Charsadda district where armed individuals opened fire, resulting in multiple casualties.

The injured were shifted to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Police Investigation Underway

Police officials from Shabqadar and Batgram stations have registered the cases and launched investigations into the incidents.

Property disputes are a common trigger for violence in many parts of Pakistan, often fuelled by weak rule of law and easy access to firearms. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bordering Afghanistan, has historically faced challenges related to security and tribal feuds.