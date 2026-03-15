Stray Bullet from Afghanistan Kills Four Brothers in Pakistan's Border Region

A tragic incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province saw four brothers killed by a stray bullet allegedly fired from Afghanistan, raising concerns about border security.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Four brothers in Pakistan's Bajaur district were killed by a stray bullet allegedly fired from across the Afghan border.

The incident occurred near the house of the victims' father, Tahir, in the Letei Tarip Shah area.

The victims were aged between 18 and 28 years old.

One other person was injured in the incident and received medical treatment at a local hospital.

The cross-border incident highlights ongoing security concerns in the region between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Four brothers were killed on Sunday when a bullet allegedly fired from the Afghan side struck near a house in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The incident occurred at Letei Tarip Shah area in Bajaur district bordering Afghanistan.

The incident took place at around 3:00 pm when a bullet coming from across the Afghan border landed near the house of a man identified as Tahir.

As a result, Tahir's four sons, aged between 18 and 28, died on the spot, police said.

Another person sustained injuries in the incident and was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, they said.