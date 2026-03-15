Stray Bullet from Afghanistan Kills Four Brothers in Pakistan's Border Region

A tragic incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province saw four brothers killed by a stray bullet allegedly fired from Afghanistan, raising concerns about border security.
Key Points
- Four brothers in Pakistan's Bajaur district were killed by a stray bullet allegedly fired from across the Afghan border.
- The incident occurred near the house of the victims' father, Tahir, in the Letei Tarip Shah area.
- The victims were aged between 18 and 28 years old.
- One other person was injured in the incident and received medical treatment at a local hospital.
- The cross-border incident highlights ongoing security concerns in the region between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Four brothers were killed on Sunday when a bullet allegedly fired from the Afghan side struck near a house in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.
The incident occurred at Letei Tarip Shah area in Bajaur district bordering Afghanistan.
The incident took place at around 3:00 pm when a bullet coming from across the Afghan border landed near the house of a man identified as Tahir.
As a result, Tahir's four sons, aged between 18 and 28, died on the spot, police said.
Another person sustained injuries in the incident and was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, they said.