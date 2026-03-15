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Stray Bullet from Afghanistan Kills Four Brothers in Pakistan's Border Region

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 15, 2026 20:05 IST

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A tragic incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province saw four brothers killed by a stray bullet allegedly fired from Afghanistan, raising concerns about border security.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Four brothers in Pakistan's Bajaur district were killed by a stray bullet allegedly fired from across the Afghan border.
  • The incident occurred near the house of the victims' father, Tahir, in the Letei Tarip Shah area.
  • The victims were aged between 18 and 28 years old.
  • One other person was injured in the incident and received medical treatment at a local hospital.
  • The cross-border incident highlights ongoing security concerns in the region between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Four brothers were killed on Sunday when a bullet allegedly fired from the Afghan side struck near a house in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The incident occurred at Letei Tarip Shah area in Bajaur district bordering Afghanistan.

 

The incident took place at around 3:00 pm when a bullet coming from across the Afghan border landed near the house of a man identified as Tahir.

As a result, Tahir's four sons, aged between 18 and 28, died on the spot, police said.

Another person sustained injuries in the incident and was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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