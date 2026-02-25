HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » IDFC First Bank Rs 590-crore fraud: 4 people arrested

IDFC First Bank Rs 590-crore fraud: 4 people arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 25, 2026 11:08 IST

x

The Anti-Corruption Bureau registered an FIR, while the state government constituted a committee to examine the fraud.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IDFC First Bank Photos/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points

  • Of the four arrested, two are ex-IDFC First Bank employees and two are private persons who own a partnership firm.
  • The IDFC Bank disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government.
  • Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said in the assembly that the government will spare no one involved in the fraud.

Haryana's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested four people in the IDFC First Bank fraud case, officials said on Wednesday.

Of the four arrested, two are ex-IDFC First Bank employees and two are private persons who own a partnership firm, they said.

The arrests were made on Tuesday evening as part of the ongoing investigation of the IDFC First Bank fraud case, they said.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Bureau registered an FIR, while the state government constituted a committee to examine the fraud.

The Rs 590-crore fraud

On Sunday, the IDFC Bank disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said in the assembly that the government will spare no one involved in the fraud.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh have demanded a CBI probe in the matter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IDFC First Bank Pays Rs 583 Cr To Haryana Govt
IDFC First Bank Pays Rs 583 Cr To Haryana Govt
IDFC First flags Rs 590 cr fraud in Haryana govt accounts
IDFC First flags Rs 590 cr fraud in Haryana govt accounts
How Did a â'¹590 Crore Fraud Go Undetected?
How Did a â'¹590 Crore Fraud Go Undetected?
Bank Frauds Creep Back, RBI Sounds Alarm
Bank Frauds Creep Back, RBI Sounds Alarm
FinMin Pushes RBI for Faster Fraud Shield
FinMin Pushes RBI for Faster Fraud Shield

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

7 Iconic Kolkata Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 3

Eat More Peanuts: 7 Benefits Of This Protein-Rich Nut

VIDEOS

PM Modi departs for historic Israel's Visit2:01

PM Modi departs for historic Israel's Visit

Indian Army's 'Agni Varsha' Lights Up Desert2:02

Indian Army's 'Agni Varsha' Lights Up Desert

Rare Appearance! Katrina Kaif Seen in the City After Months0:32

Rare Appearance! Katrina Kaif Seen in the City After Months

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO