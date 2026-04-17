Delhi Brigadier Assault: Four More Held in Vasant Enclave Case

Delhi Police have made further arrests in the Vasant Enclave assault case involving an Army brigadier and his family, as investigations continue to uncover the details of the incident.

Key Points Delhi Police arrest four more suspects in connection with the assault on an Army brigadier and his family in Vasant Enclave.

The accused were reportedly called to the scene by the main suspect, Satender, following a quarrel.

Police have recovered the Hyundai Aura used by the accused during the incident.

The incident occurred after the brigadier and his son objected to men consuming alcohol in a parked car outside their residence.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the specific role of each accused in the assault case.

Four more accused have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault on an Army brigadier, his son and threatening his wife in southwest Delhi's Vasant Enclave area, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Surjit Singh (36), Sunil Sharma (53) and Ashish (32), all from Mehram Nagar in Delhi, and Satender (35) of Bhiwani in Haryana, police said.

According to police, Surjit Singh was known to the main accused Satender, a director of an aviation company. All of them were sitting together in Mehram Nagar when Satender called them regarding a quarrel in Vasant Enclave.

"Following the call, all four left for the spot in Surjit's white Hyundai Aura. After reaching there, they got involved in the altercation and assault before returning to their respective homes," a senior police officer said.

After learning about the registration of the case, the accused fled and went into hiding, he said.

"Teams were constituted to trace them and all four absconding accused were arrested," he said.

The Hyundai Aura used in the incident has also been recovered, police said.

Further investigation into the case is underway. The role of each accused is being examined, they said.

Background of the Assault

According to the investigators, the incident took place on the night of April 11, when the brigadier and his son objected to the two men allegedly consuming alcohol inside a car parked outside their residence. Soon, others reached the spot and allegedly assaulted the officer and his son, besides abusing and threatening his wife.