LG Orders Security for Army Brigadier Assaulted in Delhi

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Following an assault on an Army brigadier and his son in Delhi's Vasant Enclave, the Lieutenant Governor has ordered full security for the family and a swift investigation into the incident.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu/X

Key Points Delhi's Lieutenant Governor directed police to provide security to an Army brigadier and his family after an assault.

The assault occurred in Vasant Enclave after the officer objected to public drinking near his home.

The LG spoke with the officer and police, ensuring a swift investigation and action against those responsible.

Delhi Police have been instructed to ensure the safety and security of the Army officer and his family.

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday directed the Delhi Police to provide full security to the Army brigadier and his family after an assault on him and his son in Vasant Enclave area of the city.

Sandhu expressed concern over the incident and also spoke with the officer.

The Army brigadier and his IIT graduate son were allegedly assaulted, while his wife was threatened by a group of men in southwest Delhi after the officer objected to two people consuming alcohol inside a parked car near their house, police said on Monday. The incident took place on April 11.

In a post on X, the LG said, "I have personally spoken with Brigadier P.S. Arora to enquire about the incident and their well-being. I also spoke with the Police Commissioner and the DCP, directing them to ensure a thorough and swift investigation, leading to immediate and appropriate action against those responsible."

Sandhu said he has directed the Delhi Police to provide full security to the Army officer and his family, and expressed commitment for ensuring the safety of the citizen and upholding the rule of law.