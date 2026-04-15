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Delhi: Two men get bail after alleged assault on army brigadier

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 15, 2026 15:44 IST

Two men arrested for allegedly assaulting an army brigadier and his son in Delhi's Vasant Enclave have been granted bail, sparking further investigation into the incident.

Key Points

  • Two men, Satender alias Sonu and Sanjay Sharma, were arrested for allegedly assaulting an army brigadier and his son in Vasant Enclave, Delhi.
  • The incident occurred after the brigadier objected to the men allegedly consuming alcohol in a parked car outside his residence.
  • Both accused were granted police bail as per legal provisions, and investigations are underway to identify other individuals involved.
  • An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the vehicle connected to the incident has been seized.

Two men arrested for allegedly assaulting an army brigadier and his son in southwest Delhi's Vasant Enclave have been granted police bail, while further investigation into the case is underway, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Satender alias Sonu (49), an aviation firm director, and Sanjay Sharma (56), a dhaba owner, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident.

 

Police said the duo was released on bail as per legal provisions, and efforts are on to identify and question the other people involved.

Details of the Assault

According to the investigators, the incident took place on April 11 night. The brigadier and his son objected to the two men allegedly consuming alcohol inside a car parked outside their residence. The situation escalated after more people reached the spot and allegedly assaulted the officer and his son, besides abusing and threatening his wife.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the vehicle linked to the incident was also seized, the police said, adding multiple teams are examining evidence, including videos that surfaced online.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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