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Accused in Army Officer Assault Case in Delhi Show 'No Remorse'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 16, 2026 21:00 IST

Delhi Police report that the accused in the Army brigadier assault case are being evasive and showing no remorse, as the investigation continues into the Vasant Enclave incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police find the accused in the Army brigadier assault case to be evasive and unrepentant during questioning.
  • Two men have been arrested and released on bail in connection with the assault on an Army brigadier and his son in Vasant Enclave, Delhi.
  • The assault occurred after the brigadier and his son objected to public drinking outside their residence.
  • Police have seized a Mercedes linked to the incident and are working to identify other suspects involved in the assault case.
  • The case has sparked outrage, prompting authorities to demand swift action and a thorough investigation.

Police probing the assault on an Army brigadier and his son in southwest Delhi have found the two accused "evasive" and showing "no remorse" for their act during questioning, sources said.

According to a police source, both accused -- who are currently out on bail -- are being called to the police station daily for questioning/interrogation as part of the ongoing probe.

 

"They visited the police station concerned yesterday and even today. Teams are continuously questioning them, but they are evasive in their answers," the source said.

The source added that investigators have gathered substantial evidence in the case and will continue to summon the accused to join the investigation.

"We have enough evidence against them. We will continue to call the accused, but during questioning, they are showing no remorse about the entire incident," he said.

Two men -- Satender alias Sonu (49), an aviation firm director, and Sanjay Sharma (56), a dhaba owner -- were arrested earlier in connection with the case and later granted police bail as per legal provisions.

Further investigation is underway, and efforts are on to identify other people involved in the incident.

Details of the Assault

The case pertains to an alleged assault on Army Brigadier Parminder Singh Arora and his son Tejas Singh Arora in the Vasant Enclave area on the night of April 11.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the brigadier and his son objected to two men allegedly consuming alcohol inside a car parked outside their residence in a residential area.

The situation escalated after more people reached the spot, following which the Army Officer and his son were allegedly assaulted.

The family members levelled allegations that the brigadier's wife was also abused and threatened during the altercation.

Police had registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested two men on Tuesday. Police have also seized the vehicle -- a Mercedes -- linked to the incident.

The incident had triggered widespread outrage, with senior authorities directing swift and strict action. Police said teams are working to identify other suspects. "The probe remains active and all aspects of the case are being examined," a senior police officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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