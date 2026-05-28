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Four Held For Dangerous Stunts On Ganga Expressway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 28, 2026 20:32 IST

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Four individuals have been arrested in Meerut for allegedly performing dangerous stunts and driving recklessly on the Ganga Expressway, leading to a confrontation with toll plaza staff.

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Key Points

  • Four men arrested for performing dangerous stunts on the Ganga Expressway in Meerut.
  • The accused allegedly drove recklessly and misbehaved with toll plaza staff.
  • Police identified the accused using CCTV footage after a complaint was filed.
  • Luxury vehicles used in the incident, including Mahindra Scorpio SUVs and a Hyundai Verna, have been seized.

Four men were arrested for allegedly performing dangerous stunts, driving on the wrong side and misbehaving with toll plaza staff on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, police said on Thursday.

Reckless Driving and Misbehaviour at Toll Plaza

According to police, the incident took place around 1 am on May 27 at the Khadkhadi toll plaza under Kharkhauda police station limits, where the accused allegedly drove luxury vehicles recklessly for nearly 200 metres while recording videos and photographs.

 

The youths also allegedly misbehaved with toll plaza employees and refused to pay the toll fee, police said.

Legal Action and Investigation

Based on a complaint lodged by Khadkhadi toll plaza project manager Amit Ketkar, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said three teams were formed immediately after the incident and the accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage.

Accused Identified and Vehicles Seized

The arrested accused were identified as Tanishq, a resident of Jurranpur, Harsh of Bhopal Bihar Garh Road, Yuvraj of Chandpa and Vikrant of Dhanauta.

Police said two Mahindra Scorpio SUVs, one Mahindra Thar and a Hyundai Verna car used in the incident have been seized.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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