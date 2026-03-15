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Home  » News » Nurses Extortion Case: Four Held in Imphal, Funds and Weapon Seized

Nurses Extortion Case: Four Held in Imphal, Funds and Weapon Seized

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 15, 2026 10:30 IST

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In Imphal, four individuals have been apprehended for their involvement in extorting contractual nurses at JNIMS, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat crime and protect vulnerable workers.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Four individuals have been arrested in Imphal for extorting contractual nurses at JNIMS.
  • The arrests were made following an FIR filed by the victimised nurses.
  • Police seized ₹39 lakh and a pistol during the arrest operation.
  • The accused allegedly committed the crime on behalf of the banned militant group KCP (Taibangnganba).
  • The extorted money was reportedly being transferred to the underground militant outfit.

Four people have been arrested for extorting contractual nurses of Imphal's Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made on the basis of an FIR lodged by the victims, and Rs 39 lakh and a pistol were seized from their possession.

 

Details of the Arrests

"Following an investigation into a case registered over the collection of money from contractual nurses of JNIMS, police on Friday arrested four persons involved in the crime from their respective residences in Imphal West district," a police statement said.

The accused persons committed the crime at the behest of the banned militant outfit KCP (Taibangnganba) and transferred the collected money to the underground outfit, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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