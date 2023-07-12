News
Rediff.com  » News » Former employee, 2 associates arrested for Bengaluru double murder

Former employee, 2 associates arrested for Bengaluru double murder

Source: PTI
July 12, 2023 11:32 IST
Three men, including the main accused, were arrested on Wednesday a day after the gruesome double murder of two senior executives of a private firm in Bengaluru, the police said.

The Amruthahalli police arrested three people involved in the murder of the chief executive officer (CEO) and the managing director (MD) of internet broadband service provider Aeronics Media Pvt Ltd at Pampa Extension near Amruthahalli, a residential area in the city, on Tuesday evening.

The three men have been identified as main accused Shabarish alias Felix (27), along with Vinay Reddy (23) and Santosh alias Santhu (26).

 

The accused had barged into the Aeronics office and hacked to death company CEO Vinu Kumar (40) and MD Phanindra Subramanya (36).

Armed with daggers, they stormed into the office and attacked Subramanya in the presence of employees. As Kumar rushed to his rescue, he too was assaulted with the sharp weapons, according to the police.

After they fled the spot, the employees rushed the injured to the hospital where the victims succumbed to their injuries.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained but the police suspect that business rivalry was the reason for the brutal crime.

Felix was a former employee of the firm who had started his own venture after resigning recently. Felix had quit to form his own company, which is said to be a rival business.

The police said more details will follow after a thorough investigation.

