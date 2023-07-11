News
In shocking double murder, ex-employee kills MD, CEO of Bengaluru firm

In shocking double murder, ex-employee kills MD, CEO of Bengaluru firm

Source: PTI
July 11, 2023 20:36 IST
The managing director and chief executive officer of a private firm were allegedly killed in a terrifying double murder in broad daylight by a former employee on Tuesday, the police said.

IMAGE: The Aironics Media Pvt Ltd office in Bengaluru, where the twin murders took place on July 11, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The police identified the deceased as Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar, who were MD and CEO of Aironics Media Private Limited respectively.

The incident occurred at Pampa Extension, Amrithahalli in Bengaluru.

 

According to the police, the accused named Felix is said to be a former employee of Aironics and is now on the run.

The accused barged into the Aironics office and attacked the MD and CEO with a "sharp object", said DCP Northeast Laxmi Prasad.

Both persons died on the way to the hospital.

Felix previously worked at Aironics but quit to form his own company, which is said to be a rival business.

