Former Village Official Murdered In West Singhbhum

A former deputy village head was fatally shot at his home in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, prompting a police investigation into the alleged murder.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Former deputy mukhiya Sanjay Boipoi was shot dead at his residence in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand.

The incident occurred in Guigaon village, Chakradharpur police station area, where three men on a motorcycle opened fire.

Police are investigating the murder, with preliminary findings suggesting a financial dispute as the motive.

Raids are underway to identify and apprehend the assailants involved in the murder of the former village official.

A former deputy mukhiya was allegedly shot dead at his residence in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Monday.

Details of the Jharkhand Village Official Murder

Sanjay Boipoi (40) was a former deputy mukhiya of Gulkeda Panchayat. On Sunday night, he was sleeping in the courtyard of his house in Guigaon village in the Chakradharpur police station area when three men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire on him from close range, they said.

DSP (Chakradharpur) Mustafa Hashmi said police rushed to the village after receiving information about the incident.

"Family members had already taken the victim to the Chakradharpur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," Hashmi told reporters.

Police Investigation Underway

Police said they are investigating the case from all possible angles, though preliminary findings suggest the murder may have stemmed from a financial dispute.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and raids are underway to identify and apprehend the assailants, they said.