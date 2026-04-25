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Former Maoist Beaten To Death In Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 25, 2026 21:24 IST

A former Maoist was allegedly beaten to death in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing and potential motives.

Key Points

  • Former Maoist Ramesh Champia was allegedly killed by suspected CPI (Maoists) members in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand.
  • Champia was taken from his home and allegedly beaten to death in a nearby forest.
  • Police recovered Champia's body and have launched an investigation into the murder.
  • Champia had previously served jail time and was working with a road construction company after distancing himself from the Maoist outfit.
  • Police suspect Champia may have been targeted for allegedly being a police informer.

A former Maoist was allegedly beaten to death by suspected members of the proscribed outfit in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

Details of the Attack

The victim, identified as Ramesh Champia, was allegedly taken away from his house in Dugunia village in the Goilkera police station area on Friday night by suspected members of CPI (Maoists), they said.

 

Champia's wife tried to resist, but the assailants threatened her and forcibly took him to a nearby forest area, where he was allegedly beaten to death, they added.

Discovery of the Body and Police Investigation

After the killing, the Maoists dumped the body on the Goilkera-Manoharpur Main Road, police said.

Superintendent of Police Amit Renu said the body was recovered on Saturday morning, and an investigation started.

Victim's Background and Possible Motives

Champia had served jail time in the past and distanced himself from the outfit after his release. He was leading a normal life and working with a road construction company, police said.

Though the exact motive is yet to be confirmed, police suspect he may have been targeted on suspicion of being a police informer.

"We are investigating the case from all possible angles," a police officer said.

The body has been sent to Chakradharpur Sub-divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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