Fraudulent Loan Attempt Uncovered at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 06, 2026 21:44 IST

A brazen attempt to secure a bank loan using forged documents linked to the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve has been foiled, triggering a police investigation into the fraudulent scheme.

Key Points

  • An attempt was made to secure a bank loan using forged signatures of the divisional forest officer of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.
  • The Bank of India branch in Puranpur detected the fraud when verifying documents submitted for loan approval.
  • The suspect, Narendra Singh, allegedly used the fake documents to seek a loan for a rice mill project.
  • Officials have been directed to file a First Information Report (FIR) with the Madhotanda police station.

An attempt was made to obtain a bank loan worth crores of rupees using forged signatures of the divisional forest officer of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and fake documents, officials said on Friday.

DFO Manish Singh said a complaint has been sent to the superintendent of police seeking strict action against the accused.

 

Discovery of the Forgery

The matter surfaced when the Bank of India branch in Puranpur sent a letter submitted for loan approval to the DFO office for verification. A check of the department's dispatch register found no record of the letter, confirming it was forged.

Investigation and Suspect

The suspect, identified as Narendra Singh, a resident of Amritpur village, had reportedly used the fake documents while seeking a loan for a rice mill project.

The DFO said officials have been directed to approach the Madhotanda police station to lodge an FIR in the matter.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
