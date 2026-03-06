Fraudulent Loan Attempt Uncovered at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

A brazen attempt to secure a bank loan using forged documents linked to the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve has been foiled, triggering a police investigation into the fraudulent scheme.

An attempt was made to obtain a bank loan worth crores of rupees using forged signatures of the divisional forest officer of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and fake documents, officials said on Friday.

DFO Manish Singh said a complaint has been sent to the superintendent of police seeking strict action against the accused.

Discovery of the Forgery

The matter surfaced when the Bank of India branch in Puranpur sent a letter submitted for loan approval to the DFO office for verification. A check of the department's dispatch register found no record of the letter, confirming it was forged.

Investigation and Suspect

The suspect, identified as Narendra Singh, a resident of Amritpur village, had reportedly used the fake documents while seeking a loan for a rice mill project.

The DFO said officials have been directed to approach the Madhotanda police station to lodge an FIR in the matter.