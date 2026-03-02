Patna Police Nab Three in Separate Cyber Fraud Operations

Patna Police have arrested three individuals in connection with separate cyber fraud cases involving share market investment scams and mule account operations, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat cybercrime in the region.

Key Points Patna Police arrested three individuals involved in separate cyber fraud schemes.

One suspect defrauded victims of Rs 2.24 crore through a share market investment scam.

Two individuals were arrested for operating mule accounts to launder money obtained through cybercrime.

The arrested individuals have multiple complaints registered against them on the National Crime Reporting Portal.

Police are investigating the involvement of other individuals in these cyber fraud syndicates.

Patna Police on Sunday arrested three persons in two separate cases related to cyber fraud in the state capital, an official said on Monday.

The arrests were made in the process of regular raids conducted by the police across the city.

DSP (Cyber) Nitish Chandra Dharia told reporters, "An FIR was lodged against 21-year-old Vikash Kumar Vipul, a resident of Patna's Danapur locality, by a plaintiff whom he duped of Rs 2.24 crore in the name of share market investment.

Vipul, along with his group, used to trap people through share market investment advertisements at public places, Dharia said.

"Initially, they would return the benefits to the investor, but when the sums got more, they ghosted the target," he added.

The DSP said the police are conducting raids to nab other members of his group.

Mule Account Fraud Arrests

Patna police also arrested Sanjay Kumar Pathak (42) and Shabir Khan, both residents of Patna district, on Sunday for defrauding people through the operation of mule accounts.

"In the process of investigation, we found that the arrested persons would allow sums appropriated through cybercrime into their current accounts, and would later transfer it to other accounts after deducting 10-20 per cent commission," Dharia said.

They used to work like a syndicate, and the involvement of other persons has come to light. The police are investigating all aspects of the case, he added.

Accused Face Multiple Complaints

According to an official, complaints are registered against all three accused from various states on the National Crime Reporting (NCRP) portal.

"While 21 cases are registered against Vipul, Sanjay Kumar Pathak faces two complaints and Shabir Khan 16," he added.