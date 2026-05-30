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Himachal Forest Guard Arrested For Assaulting Female Colleagues

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 30, 2026 19:35 IST

A forest guard in Himachal Pradesh has been arrested and suspended after allegedly assaulting three women Van Mitras, prompting a departmental inquiry and highlighting the forest department's zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct.

Key Points

  • A forest guard in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, was suspended and arrested for allegedly assaulting three women Van Mitras.
  • The forest department has initiated a departmental inquiry and registered a case against the accused.
  • The incident occurred on May 27, with allegations that the forest guard was under the influence of alcohol.
  • The forest department has a zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct and prioritises the safety of women at the workplace.

A forest guard posted in the Lapiana forest sub-division in Himachal's Kangra district was suspended on Saturday and arrested for allegedly misbehaving with and assaulting three women Van Mitras while on duty, officials said.

Forest Department's Swift Action

Taking note of the incident, the forest department suspended the accused with immediate effect and ordered a departmental inquiry, they said. A case has also been registered under relevant sections.

 

Officials said the accused has been shifted outside Dharamshala forest division during the suspension period to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.

Details of the Incident

Dharamshala Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Amit Sharma said the incident occurred on May 27, when the forest guard was on duty allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He reportedly used abusive language and misbehaved with women Van Mitras working in the Lapiana area.

When the women objected, an altercation ensued, during which the guard allegedly assaulted them. Three women sustained injuries and lodged complaints with police and senior Forest Department officials.

Arrest and Disciplinary Proceedings

Acting on the complaint, police reached the spot and arrested the accused, while the Forest Department initiated disciplinary proceedings and suspended him pending inquiry.

The DFO said the department follows a zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct and prioritises the safety and dignity of women at the workplace.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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