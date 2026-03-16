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Himachal Pradesh Police Officer Disciplined After Journalist Incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 16, 2026 19:31 IST

A policeman in Kufri, Himachal Pradesh, is facing disciplinary action after allegedly manhandling a journalist, prompting swift condemnation and intervention from the Chief Minister to uphold press freedom.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A policeman in Kufri is facing disciplinary action for allegedly obstructing and manhandling a journalist covering a news event.
  • The incident, captured on video, sparked widespread criticism on social media and within the media community.
  • Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu intervened, assuring stern action and promising to prevent future incidents.
  • The Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) expressed regret and reaffirmed the police's respect for press freedom and responsible journalism.

Disciplinary action has been initiated against a policeman for allegedly manhandling a senior journalist in Kufri, about 20 kilometres away from Shimla.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the policeman allegedly obstructed the journalist from covering a news event and asked him to leave the spot.

 

However, the policeman retreated from the spot when the journalist resisted and questioned him for his action. The incident was captured on the camera, which also went viral on social media platforms.

The video drew criticism from people and the media fraternity alike, who questioned the policeman's action.

A delegation of media persons met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday and expressed displeasure over the incident. The journalist demanded stern action against the said policeman.

The chief minister, after hearing their grievances, assured stern action against the accused and also assured the media persons that such incidents would not be allowed to be repeated in the future.

Following Sukhu's intervention, the police took disciplinary action against the accused.

Police Response and Commitment to Press Freedom

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh expressed regret over the incident and said that the police value the important role of the media in providing information to the people and respect the freedom of the press.

He said that the police acknowledge that responsible journalism is essential for maintaining public trust and awareness and it was equally important for both police personnel and media representatives to work with mutual respect, patience and professionalism while performing their duties.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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