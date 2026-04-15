Probe Launched After Forest Team Attacked While Transporting Seized Timber in Chamba

An investigation is underway after a forest department team transporting seized timber in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, was attacked by stone-pelters, raising concerns about illegal logging and enforcement challenges.

Photograph: Courtesy @samajwadiparty/X

Key Points A Forest Department team in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, was attacked with stones while transporting seized timber.

The incident occurred on the Kaljel-Bajli link road near Salhuni nullah.

No injuries were reported, but a forest department vehicle sustained damage.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to identify the attackers involved in the stone pelting incident.

Unidentified people have been booked for pelting stones at a Forest Department team transporting a seized consignment of timber in Chamba district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday night on the Kaljel-Bajli link road near Salhuni nullah. The team had seized 12 timber sleepers and was transporting them to the Range Office in Masroond when several miscreants began pelting stones at the vehicles from a hillside.

No one was injured in the incident, but a forest department vehicle was damaged. The officials called the police and left the spot, while the attackers fled.

Police said a complaint was filed on Monday, and an investigation has been initiated to identify those involved.