HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Tamil Nadu Election Watch: ₹178.78 Crore Seized in Crackdown on Illegal Inducements

Tamil Nadu Election Watch: ₹178.78 Crore Seized in Crackdown on Illegal Inducements

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 20:22 IST

x

Tamil Nadu election officials have seized a staggering ₹178.78 crore in cash, liquor, and drugs, signalling a major crackdown on illegal inducements ahead of the upcoming elections.

Key Points

  • Tamil Nadu election officials seized ₹178.78 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs, and other goods.
  • The seizures include precious metals worth ₹112.37 crore and cash amounting to ₹34.64 crore.
  • Enforcement teams are actively monitoring and curbing illegal inducements across Tamil Nadu.
  • Over 2,000 Flying Squad teams and Static Surveillance teams are deployed throughout the state to prevent unlawful activities.
  • The Model Code of Conduct is in effect, and teams are responding to complaints received through the cVigil application.

Election officials have seized cash, liquor, drugs and other goods valued at Rs 178.78 crore across Tamil Nadu.

The surveillance and enforcement teams of the Election Commisison deployed to monitor and curb illegal inducements seized Rs 112.37 crore worth of precious metals, Rs 34.64 crore in cash, items kept for distribution as freebies Rs 24.22 crore, drugs and narcotics worth Rs 6.76 crore and liquor valued at Rs 79 lakh, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said on Tuesday in an official release here.

 

Referring to the Model Code of Conduct, which came into effect on March 15, the release said a multi-tier enforcement mechanism has been activated across the State.

Enforcement Measures

"A total of 2,169 Flying Squad teams have been constituted and deployed throughout Tamil Nadu. These teams are functioning on a 24x7 basis and are promptly responding to complaints received through the cVigil application and other channels," it said.

A total of 2,166 Static Surveillance teams have been positioned at key locations and check-posts. These teams are carrying out intensive inspections of vehicles and individuals to prevent the unlawful movement of cash, liquor, narcotics and other inducements, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

₹2.37 Crore Cash Seized in Tamil Nadu Amid Election Expenditure Monitoring
₹2.37 Crore Cash Seized in Tamil Nadu Amid Election Expenditure Monitoring
EC seizes Rs 178 crore in five states during polls
EC seizes Rs 178 crore in five states during polls
EC makes cash, liquor seizures worth over Rs 1500 cr
EC makes cash, liquor seizures worth over Rs 1500 cr
Rs 1760 cr worth seizures across 5 poll-bound states: EC
Rs 1760 cr worth seizures across 5 poll-bound states: EC
Over Rs 62 crore illegal cash seized in poll-bound states
Over Rs 62 crore illegal cash seized in poll-bound states

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

WATCH: Two Indian LPG Carriers Brave the Strait of Hormuz0:30

WATCH: Two Indian LPG Carriers Brave the Strait of Hormuz

'Serious consequences' are imminent if West Asia crisis persists longer: PM Modi0:23

'Serious consequences' are imminent if West Asia crisis...

Ayesha Khan stuns with a look you can't ignore0:40

Ayesha Khan stuns with a look you can't ignore

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO