Tamil Nadu Election Watch: ₹178.78 Crore Seized in Crackdown on Illegal Inducements

Tamil Nadu election officials have seized a staggering ₹178.78 crore in cash, liquor, and drugs, intensifying efforts to combat illegal inducements and ensure fair elections.

Key Points Election officials in Tamil Nadu seized ₹178.78 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs, and other items intended for illegal voter inducement.

The seizures include ₹112.37 crore in precious metals, ₹34.64 crore in cash, and ₹24.22 crore in freebies.

Enforcement teams, including Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams, are operating 24/7 to monitor and prevent unlawful movement of inducements.

The Model Code of Conduct is in effect, and a multi-tier enforcement mechanism has been activated across Tamil Nadu to ensure fair elections.

Election officials have seized cash, liquor, drugs and other goods valued at Rs 178.78 crore across Tamil Nadu.

The surveillance and enforcement teams of the Election Commisison deployed to monitor and curb illegal inducements seized Rs 112.37 crore worth of precious metals, Rs 34.64 crore in cash, items kept for distribution as freebies Rs 24.22 crore, drugs and narcotics worth Rs 6.76 crore and liquor valued at Rs 79 lakh, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said on Tuesday in an official release here.

Referring to the Model Code of Conduct, which came into effect on March 15, the release said a multi-tier enforcement mechanism has been activated across the State.

Enforcement Measures

"A total of 2,169 Flying Squad teams have been constituted and deployed throughout Tamil Nadu. These teams are functioning on a 24x7 basis and are promptly responding to complaints received through the cVigil application and other channels," it said.

A total of 2,166 Static Surveillance teams have been positioned at key locations and check-posts. These teams are carrying out intensive inspections of vehicles and individuals to prevent the unlawful movement of cash, liquor, narcotics and other inducements, it added.