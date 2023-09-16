News
Forces deploy drones to pinpoint hiding terrorists in Anantnag forests

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 16, 2023 01:37 IST
Drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area on a hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Friday as the operation to flush out the ultras entered the third day.

IMAGE: Search operation is underway at the terrorists' hideout amid the encounter between the security forces and terrorists at Kokernag, in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, September 15, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Additional director general of police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said the operation was launched based on specific input and is currently underway.

 

In a post on X, Kumar said the two-three trapped terrorists will be neutralised.

He also advised retired police and Army officers to avoid peddling ambush hypothesis in the media.

"Retired police/Army officers should avoid 'ambush hypothesis'. It is a specific input-based ops. Ops is in progress and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralised," he said.

As the gunfight entered its third day, security forces fired mortar shells towards the forest area on the mountainous terrain. Drones were pressed into service for aerial surveillance.

"The forces fired mortar shells on the terrain where they believe the terrorists are hiding based on drone surveillance," the officials said.

The security forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area, they added.

Major Ashish Dhonchak, 19 Rashtriya Rifles commanding officer Col Manpreet Singh, deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
