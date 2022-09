Two Hizbul terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Poshkreeri area of Anantnag district following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing at the security forces who retaliated.

Two militants were killed in the gun battle, the official said, adding the duo was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

"Killed terrorists identified as Danish Bhat @ Kokab Duree & Basharat Nabi, both affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM. Both were involved in killing of one TA soldier Saleem on 9 April 2021 & killing of two civilians on 29 May 2021 in Jablipora," additional DGP, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.