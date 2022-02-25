Subway Refuge From Russian Bombs

After the mass assault by land, sea and air by Vladimir Putin's forces, Ukrainians took shelter from expected air strikes in a metro station.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the plight of the Ukrainians after the Russian invasion.

Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko

Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko

