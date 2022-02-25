News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Stop Adolf Putin'

'Stop Adolf Putin'

By Rediff News Bureau
February 25, 2022 14:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for glimpses of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: A man walks past posters depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sofia, Bulgaria. Photograph: Spasiyana Sergieva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Japanese and Ukrainian protesters at a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Tokyo. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Girls walk past paintings depicting the crisis outside an art school in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Lebanese and Ukrainians living in Lebanon protest near the Russian embassy in Beirut. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A pro-Ukrainian demonstration on Whitehall, near Downing Street in London. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The London protest. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An anti-war protest outisde the Russian embassy in Cyprus. Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Russian emblem is defaced with red paint outside the Russian embassy in Dublin, Ireland. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A demonstration outside the Russian embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria. Photograph: Spasiyana Sergieva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An anti-war protest at the Place de la Republique in Paris. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The protest in Paris. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
'Putin, Hands Off Ukraine'
'Putin, Hands Off Ukraine'
Uttam's Take: Putin's Revenge
Uttam's Take: Putin's Revenge
'Putin is playing Russian roulette'
'Putin is playing Russian roulette'
Chernobyl personnel working as usual: Russia
Chernobyl personnel working as usual: Russia
2 terrorists, civilian killed in Shopian encounter
2 terrorists, civilian killed in Shopian encounter
Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix
Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix
FDI equity inflows dip 16% to $43.17 bn
FDI equity inflows dip 16% to $43.17 bn
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Subway Refuge From Russian Bombs

Subway Refuge From Russian Bombs

Ukraine: 400 Indian students take shelter in basement

Ukraine: 400 Indian students take shelter in basement

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances