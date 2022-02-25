'Stop Adolf Putin'

Please click on the images for glimpses of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

IMAGE: A man walks past posters depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sofia, Bulgaria. Photograph: Spasiyana Sergieva/Reuters

IMAGE: Japanese and Ukrainian protesters at a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Tokyo. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

IMAGE: Girls walk past paintings depicting the crisis outside an art school in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Lebanese and Ukrainians living in Lebanon protest near the Russian embassy in Beirut. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

IMAGE: A pro-Ukrainian demonstration on Whitehall, near Downing Street in London. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

IMAGE: The London protest. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

IMAGE: An anti-war protest outisde the Russian embassy in Cyprus. Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters

IMAGE: The Russian emblem is defaced with red paint outside the Russian embassy in Dublin, Ireland. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: A demonstration outside the Russian embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria. Photograph: Spasiyana Sergieva/Reuters

IMAGE: An anti-war protest at the Place de la Republique in Paris. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

IMAGE: The protest in Paris. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com