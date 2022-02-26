News
Rediff.com  » News » As Russia Attacks, Ukranians Flee Kyiv

As Russia Attacks, Ukranians Flee Kyiv

By Rediff News Bureau
February 26, 2022 11:40 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the aftermath after Russia attacked Kyiv, the Ukranian capital.

IMAGE: A woman and her son look out from an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at the Kyiv central train station.
Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People wait to board an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv.
Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Passengers, including evacuees from the cities of Sumy and Kyiv, walk along the platform of a railway station upon their arrival in Lviv.
Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view shows a traffic jam in a highway outside the Ukrainian capital as people leave Kyiv.
Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A room of a damaged residential building is seen, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv.
Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A person walks his dog in front of a damaged residential building.
Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A child sits on a swing in front of a damaged residential building.
Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A person walks around the wreckage of an unidentified aircraft that crashed into a house in a residential area.
Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People gather in an air raid shelter in Kyiv.
Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of Ukraine's territorial defence forces receive weapons to defend the city.
Photograph: Mikhail Palinchak/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Territorial defence forces members react after receiving weapons.
Photograph: Mikhail Palinchak/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks alongside other Ukrainian officials in the governmental district of Kyiv, confirming that he is still in the capital, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video.
Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
