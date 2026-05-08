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Home  » News » For first time China confirms support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor

For first time China confirms support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor

By K J M Varma
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 19:19 IST

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China has officially acknowledged providing technical assistance to Pakistan during its conflict with India, raising questions about regional security dynamics.

Operation Sindoor anniversary 

IMAGE: Former DGMO Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai, deputy chief of Integrated Defence Staff Lt Gen Zubil A Minwalla, Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar and Vice Admiral AN Pramod during a press conference over Operation Sindoor anniversary, Jaipur, May 7, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • China confirms providing on-site technical support to Pakistan during the four-day conflict with India.
  • An engineer from China's Aviation Industry Corporation provided the technical assistance.
  • Pakistan's air force operates Chinese-made J-10CE jets.
  • The Chinese team aimed to ensure their equipment performed at its full combat potential.

China, for the first time, has confirmed that it provided on-site technical support to Pakistan during the four-day conflict with India last year, official media reports in Beijing said.

China's state broadcaster CCTV on Thursday aired an interview with Zhang Heng, an engineer from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China's (AVIC) Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, a key developer of China's advanced fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicle design.

 

Details of China's Technical Assistance

Zhang had provided technical support to Pakistan during the four-day war last May, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported, quoting CCTV.

Pakistan's air force operates a fleet of Chinese-made J-10CE jets, produced by an AVIC subsidiary.

Challenges Faced During Support Mission

"At the support base, we frequently heard the roar of fighter jets taking off and the constant wail of air-raid sirens. By late morning, in May, the temperature was already approaching 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit). It was a real ordeal for us, both mentally and physically," Zhang said.

Commitment to Ensuring Equipment Performance

What drove his team was the "desire to do an even better job with on site support" and to ensure their equipment could "truly perform at its full combat potential", Zhang told CCTV.

"That wasn't just a recognition of the J10CE; it was also a testament to the deep bond we formed through working side by side, day in and day out," he said.

K J M Varma in Beijing
Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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