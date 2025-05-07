OperationSindoor: 'Terror Has No Place'

IMAGE: A view of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Photograph: Reuters

The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force jointly conducted Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, destroying nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir in retaliation to the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Film folk hailed Operation Sindoor with many messages on social media.

Rajinikanth: 'The fighter's fight begins... No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia #OperationSindoor JAI HIND.'

Kangana Ranaut: OPERATION SINDOOR: ZERO TOLERANCE TO TERROR. The Indian Armed Forces launched a precision mission, Operation Sindoor; 9 terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir neutralized.

Akshay Kumar: Jai Hind. Jai Mahakaal.

Riteish Deshmukh: Jai Hind Ki Sena … भारत माता की जय !!!! #OperationSindoor

Suneil Shetty: Terror has no place. Zero Tolerance. Total Justice #OperationSindoor

Khushboo Sundar: In response to Pahalgam terror attack, India strikes at 9 terrorist places in Pakistan. Justice is served! So proud to be an Indian.

Nimrat Kaur: United with our forces. One country. One mission. #JaiHind.#OperationSindoor.

IMAGE: Indian soldiers on guard in Wuyan in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

Madhur Bhandarkar: Our prayers are with our forces. One nation, together we stand. Jai Hind, Vande Mataram.

Anupam Kher: भारत माता की जय! #OperationSindoor

Vineet Kumar Siingh: #Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces #PahalgamTerroristAttack #India,' read his caption. He has also shared the poster of Operation Sindoor, shared by the Indian Army.

Chiranjeevi: Jai Hind

Isha Koppikar: भारत माता की जय । Jai Hind

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff