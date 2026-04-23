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Zomato Agent Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident In Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 23, 2026 21:25 IST

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A Zomato food delivery agent tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run accident in Mumbai, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Zomato food delivery agent, Akhilesh Chowdhary Kamat, died in a road accident in Mumbai.
  • The accident involved an autorickshaw and a truck on the Western Express Highway.
  • Both the autorickshaw and truck drivers fled the scene after the accident.
  • Police are investigating the hit-and-run case and reviewing CCTV footage.
  • A case has been registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence.

A food delivery agent was killed in a road accident involving an autorickshaw and a truck in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred near a bus stop on the Western Express Highway and the deceased was identified as Akhilesh Chowdhary Kamat, an official from the Vakola Police Station said.

 

Details of the Fatal Accident

Kamat, who worked for online food delivery aggregator Zomato, was on way to complete an order when his motorcycle was knocked down by a speeding autorickshaw. He fell on the road and was run over by a truck, the official said.

Locals rushed the injured victim to VN Desai Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. Both autorickshaw and truck drivers fled the spot, turning the accident into a hit-and-run case, police said.

Investigation Underway

The food delivery agent was residing with his cousin in Mumbai Central, and his family members were informed about the accident, the official said.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicles involved in the accident.

An FIR was registered against unidentified drivers under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence), and further investigation was underway, the official added.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which replaced the Indian Penal Code, addresses offences and their punishments. Section 106(1) deals with causing death by negligence, a provision often invoked in road accident cases in India. Investigations typically involve gathering evidence, identifying the accused, and presenting the case in court.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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