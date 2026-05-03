Flyer opens emergency exit, jumps from Air Arabia flight at Chennai airport

A passenger on an Air Arabia flight sparked a security incident at Chennai Airport by jumping from the plane while it was taxiing, leading to a swift response from security forces.

Image used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Passenger jumps from Air Arabia flight at Chennai International Airport while taxiing.

The 34-year-old passenger opened an emergency exit door and fled.

CISF personnel apprehended the passenger after a chase on the runway.

The passenger sustained minor injuries and is being interrogated.

Authorities are assessing the passenger's mental condition following the incident.

Tension prevailed for a while when a passenger opened one of the emergency exit doors and jumped off the aircraft while it was taxiing at Chennai International Airport.

An Air Arabia flight carrying 231 passengers arrived in Chennai from Sharjah early on Sunday morning.

As the aircraft was moving along the taxiway -- the designated path connecting the runway and the terminal -- and was nearing its designated parking bay, a 34-year-old male passenger from Pudukkottai suddenly opened one of the emergency exit doors, jumped out, and fled the scene.

The pilot immediately brought the aircraft to a halt and alerted the authorities.

Responding swiftly, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, including bomb disposal experts and armed officers, rushed to the location where the aircraft had stopped and chased the passenger on the runway before apprehending him.

Security Response To Incident

The passenger sustained minor abrasions while jumping and was given first aid before being taken to a secure location within the airport.

The pilot promptly lodged a formal complaint with the authorities regarding the incident.

Security personnel took the passenger into custody, and he is being interrogated in a separate room.

Investigation Underway After Passenger's Airport Escape

Officials are questioning the passenger, and his mental condition is also under assessment.

-- with ANI inputs